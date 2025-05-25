Gresham tattoo artist and LGBTQ+ nonprofit partner for flash sale Published 5:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

To celebrate Pride Month and highlight Identity Euphoria, a local LGBTQ-serving nonprofit organization, Brow Babe Studio will host a themed flash tattoo sale from June 1 through July 1.

“As an organization, we love partnering with local, small businesses and showcasing affirming folks in our community,” said Identity Euphoria Co-Founder Brit Allen. “We want other queer people in Oregon and Washington to know where the safe spaces are to shop, eat, have fun and receive services, like getting a tattoo or their brows done.”

To give people a chance to meet Sarah Wolfe, owner of Brow Babe, and the team from Identity Euphoria, there will be a reception with coffee, tarot readings, crafts, info and opportunities to socialize at the studio, 35 E. Powell Blvd., Gresham, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19.

“I chose to do Ink Euphoria after meeting Brit, when we were doing an interview, and the subject came up about how my work is often gender affirming,” Wolfe explained. “It is a healing process that goes more than skin deep. I am so grateful to provide my clients a real difference in their appearance, confidence, and life routines. This year, I am really looking forward to seeing returning people, and also meeting new people, as our event grows. I love our sense of community and annual events to look forward to in Gresham.”

Wolfe recommends that most flash tattoos be placed on arms or legs. The sale will feature more than a dozen different designs, including frogs, rainbows, slogans, and many other queer symbols and icons.

To schedule an appointment to receive one of the Identity Euphoria-inspired tattoos, keep an eye on the Brow Babe Instagram page for that link and flash sheet to drop.

For more information, call the shop at 971-274-3808 or visit browbabestudio.online. To learn more about Identity Euphoria, visit identityeuphoria.org or find them on Instagram.

Editor’s note: Identity Euphoria Co-Founder Brit Allen serves as associate editor of The Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News.