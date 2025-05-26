Barlow softball blows by Roosevelt to advance to state tournament second round Published 11:44 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 6

No. 17 Barlow High School softball spotted No. 16 Roosevelt a run in the first inning of their first-round Oregon 6A high school softball matchup, but that was about the only low light of the day.

The Bruins stormed back with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to open up an 8-1 lead that the Roughriders never came close to threatening.

Barlow added one more run in the sixth before giving up one in the bottom half to make it 9-2. The Bruins added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to win the game 13-2 and advance to the second round.

Up next, Barlow will play No. 1 Sunset at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 on the road.

The Bruins started the third inning with three consecutive singles to score one and tie the game up at one.

Junior Sydney Trapp doubled to center field to bring home two runs and the Bruins were off to the races.

Peyton Trickel knocked a single and Charliann Renner hit a grounder to third that allowed one run to score, closing the top half of the third up 4-1.

Meanwhile in the circle, senior Kaylee Pokorny settled down and gave up one walk and no hits in the second and third frame.

Barlow went right back to work in the fourth sophomore Madilyn Paulsen opening it with a double. Natali Blackwell brought her home with a single to right field.

After another single and a strikeout, Trickel tripled to right field to plate two more runs and scored on the next at bat thanks to a double to center by Renner.

Roosevelt went down in order in the fourth and fifth innings, opening the door for more runs for Barlow in the top of the sixth when junior Katie Jordaine doubled to center for an RBI.

Roosevelt got a run back in the sixth, but it didn’t matter as freshman Alyssa McCormick doubled to left field in top of the seventh to plate a run.

Renner hit a triple that scored two more and scored on a Jordaine single to complete the scoring.

Renner finished the day 2-for-4 with four RBIs while McCormick was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Trickel was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Bruins finished with 18 hits.

Pokorny threw all seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out 12 and giving up two walks.