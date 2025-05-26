Gresham remembers, celebrates heroes on Memorial Day Published 12:25 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 9

Two brothers from Gresham High School were killed in action in Vietnam almost two years apart.

George Wright was a rifleman with the U.S. Marines, serving with F Company, 2nd Battalion, with the 9th Marine Amphibious Brigade. He died on May 21, 1967.

Undeterred, his younger brother James Wright willingly entered into military service after being drafted and sent to Vietnam in the summer of 1968. He served with B Battery, 6th Battalion/11th Artillery in the Americal Division as a field artillery operations and intelligence assistant. He died on May 31, 1969.

Both Wright brothers are two of the many brave people who showed incredible courage through service. They, and countless other veterans, were honored and remembered across Gresham for Memorial Day.

There were fond smiles and tears; flowers and photos; a flyover and military salute (by rifle and tank).

“We honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Dan Patterson, commander of the Gresham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 180. “No one truly returns from war — the scars are both seen and unseen.”

Day of remembrance

The first ceremony had nearly 200 people gather for “Oregon Remembers” Monday morning, May 26, at Forest Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum, 400 S.W. Walters Drive.

“We must never forget those who have given everything in defense of our country,” said Pastor Nick Castillo.

At the cemetery the Good Shepherd Community Church school choir and band sang the anthem and performed “America the Beautiful.” There were thunderous salutes from a veteran honor guard and a 1942 M3A1 Stuart Light Tank, owned and restored by Steve Greenberg. The Oregon Air National Guard 142nd Wing did a flyover.

“We remember you and recognize your sacrifices,” said JC Aubry, Forest Lawn general manager.

The ceremony continued later that morning at the Gresham Heroes Memorial, at the corner of Powell and Roberts. Helmed by the Gresham VFW, there were speeches, flag presentation by Scout Troop 664, music, and the ceremonial placing of wreaths at pylons representing each branch of the military.

“The service members we honor today come from all walks of life,” said Gresham City Councilor Janine Gladfelter. “Ordinary people who answered the call.”

“We carry the names and legacies of those heroes with us every day,” added Rep. Ricki Ruiz.