No. 15 Gresham softball falls in first round of playoffs to back-to-back homers Published 8:58 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Gresham softball stumbled into a bizarro opposite world at the worst possible time.

Usually it’s the Gophers monster bats that secure wins, especially during what has been a historic finish to claim 1st place in the Mt. Hood Conference. But during a first-round clash against visiting Aloha, it was “untimely luck.”

As those big swings from Gresham popped up high, the Warriors boomed back-to-back home runs to snag the upset win. Senior Brooklyn Sweatman and senior Abby Dimeo smashed them deep in the 5th inning, taking a 4-3 lead. Later a 7th-inning double from sophomore Ava Cruz scored two more runners, and Gresham couldn’t find the answering hits.

“This is a great group of kids, I’m not ready for this to be over,” said Coach Jim Gardenhire. “This result doesn’t define how the season went, but it sure does leave a sour taste.”

No. 18 Aloha won 6-3 over No. 15 Gresham Monday evening, May 26, in the first round of the 2025 Oregon 6A Softball Championships.

“We battled this year,” said senior LaTerra Foster-Frison. “We started and finished the season well, and winning the league my senior year was special.”

For Gresham (19-9), senior Melinda Herrejon had a double and 2 RBIs; senior Alyssa Grover had a double and RBI; senior Suntaya Riddle and sophomore Aspen Scheetz scored runs; junior Daya Nelson hit a double; and junior pitcher Keira Downing tossed 4 strike outs (three innings).

For Aloha (16-12), Cruz had a double, 2 RBIs and a run; Sweatman and Dimeo had those homers; and sophomore pitcher Chiyori Brumley had a double and RBI, and tossed 5 strike outs while going the distance in the circle.

“These seniors brought stability to this program — I’ve been coaching (LaTerra) since she was 10,” Coach Gardenhire said. “I watched them grow up and mature in front of my eyes.”

“It has been amazing playing with my teammates, especially the seniors,” Foster-Frison added. “We have bonded so much — all four years have been amazing.”

Other first round scores

No. 17 Barlow 13-2 over No. 16 Roosevelt

No. 7 Roseburg 4-0 over No. 26 Sandy