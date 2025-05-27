Opinion: CEO of veterinary facility balks at Multnomah County budget cut Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Editor’s note: The following open letter was shared to this newspaper by the writer:

To our incredible DoveLewis community,

I’m reaching out with important news about a looming and upsetting change for vulnerable animals.

As has been reported in recent weeks, Multnomah County is proposing a series of budget cuts that affect a wide range of organizations and community services beginning July 1, 2025. Included in the county’s proposal is the elimination of funding for the after-hours veterinary care DoveLewis provides to stray and lost animals.

This funding provides emergency care to animals brought into the hospital between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., seven days a week. To give a sense of the significance of this service, we have treated 500 animals after-hours in the past 12 months.

DoveLewis is the sole provider of after-hours medical services for stray and lost animals in Multnomah County. Removing funding to our hospital means no after-hours veterinary services will be offered anywhere in the county, resulting in more than 500 animals going without care when they need it most — a reality that is almost unfathomable given the commitment to animals that Portland has long stood behind.

DoveLewis’ agreement with Multnomah County was to provide after-hours care through at least December 2026. This commitment meant we did not budget or plan for an imminent change in funding. As a result, we do not have the resources readily available to address the significant funding gap these cuts will create starting July 1.

We realize our community will continue to look to DoveLewis in the evening and early morning hours if they find injured stray animals, so we are exploring solutions. However, we do not have a clear solution at this time, and it is important to know that it is highly likely that our Stray & Lost Animal Program will look different in the future.

We’re emailing you today to alert you to this devastating plan by the county and possibly influence the outcome. On Wednesday, May 28, a DoveLewis representative will testify at the county’s budget hearing. You can click here to see how to submit your own written comments to the county.

Caring for the animals that come to DoveLewis through the stray program is vitally important to all of us. We would never have planned for something like this, and in reality, we have been working to improve long-term funding of the program by donors. That long-term plan does not help us solve this new obstacle, but we remain passionate about doing everything we can within our abilities to help animals who need our help.

We will keep you informed as this process continues to unfold. Thank you for your support of DoveLewis and of the animals who rely on all of us.

Ron Morgan of Portland is president and CEO of DoveLewis.