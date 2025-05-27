Six catalytic converters stolen from Reynolds School buses over Memorial Day Weekend Published 11:42 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Suspects broke into the Reynolds School District’s Transport yard over Memorial Day weekend, stealing six catalytic converters from buses stored in the yard.

Reynolds School District is working with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. No suspect information has been shared.

The theft did not disrupt the district’s ability to get students to school Tuesday, May 27.

Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device that transforms harmful pollutants in exhaust gases from an internal combustion engine into less toxic emissions. They are a popular target for thieves because they are located on the outside of vehicles and precious metals can be extracted.

This story will be updated as more information is shared.