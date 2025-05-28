Cecelia B. Christie
Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Cyndy Johnson passed away
on May 7, 2025 after a long
battle with Dystonia.
She grew up in Hillsview
(Gresham,OR). Graduated
from Sam Barlow HS.
Played clarinet in the band.
Was Neptunes Daughter for
Columbia River Yacht Club.
Worked at US Bank then
volunteered at the Oregon
Humane Society as a Rabbit
advocate.
She enjoyed camping & hiking at the coast & the
Mt Hood area. She also enjoyed designing/ making
handmade cards for her church to mail to those
celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, etc. Married Kirk
Johnson in 2004. He was a great caregiver for her,
which allowed her to remain at home during the final
stages of her disease.
Cyndy is survived by her husband, Kirk, her children
Justin & Nicole Lipp and siblings Linda Thompson,
Sandi King, Debbie Carpenter, Terri Tangen, Dana
Varayne, Randy Bryson and numerous nieces, nephews
and cousins. Steve & Dannette Miller were supportive
family members that she loved & cherished their
companionship. Cyndy is preceded in death by her
parents, Bill & Nelda Bryson; sister, Glenda; nephews
Andrew & Troy.
Celebration of life will be held on June 14th @
10:00am at Family Worship Center 5001 Powell Blvd.
Portland, OR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be
made to Rabbit Advocates of Oregon.