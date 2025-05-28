Cecelia B. Christie

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Cyndy Johnson passed away

on May 7, 2025 after a long

battle with Dystonia.

She grew up in Hillsview

(Gresham,OR). Graduated

from Sam Barlow HS.

Played clarinet in the band.

Was Neptunes Daughter for

Columbia River Yacht Club.

Worked at US Bank then

volunteered at the Oregon

Humane Society as a Rabbit

advocate.

She enjoyed camping & hiking at the coast & the

Mt Hood area. She also enjoyed designing/ making

handmade cards for her church to mail to those

celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, etc. Married Kirk

Johnson in 2004. He was a great caregiver for her,

which allowed her to remain at home during the final

stages of her disease.

Cyndy is survived by her husband, Kirk, her children

Justin & Nicole Lipp and siblings Linda Thompson,

Sandi King, Debbie Carpenter, Terri Tangen, Dana

Varayne, Randy Bryson and numerous nieces, nephews

and cousins. Steve & Dannette Miller were supportive

family members that she loved & cherished their

companionship. Cyndy is preceded in death by her

parents, Bill & Nelda Bryson; sister, Glenda; nephews

Andrew & Troy.

Celebration of life will be held on June 14th @

10:00am at Family Worship Center 5001 Powell Blvd.

Portland, OR.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be

made to Rabbit Advocates of Oregon.