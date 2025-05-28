Community Warehouse announces grand opening of Gresham Furniture Bank Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A nonprofit organization has announced the official opening of a significant expansion that will enhance its mission of providing essential furniture and household goods to local families.

And the best news is the new location is in East Multnomah County.

Community Warehouse will open its new Gresham Furniture Bank with a ceremony from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at 464 N.E. 219th Ave. This is a relocation of Community Warehouse’s Eastside donation site to a larger space, allowing for client appointments and greater service capacity.

With the new location, the organization now has three full-service furniture bank locations, making it the largest in the country. In 2024 Community Warehouse served more than 7,000 people. They anticipate an immediate 28% increase with the Gresham building.

“This new space is an incredible opportunity to better serve our community,” said Anna Kurnizki, executive director. “We look forward to connecting with our new neighbors and continuing our mission to bring comfort, stability, and dignity to local households.”

The grand opening will have:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce

Guided tours of the furniture bank

Family-friendly volunteer activities

A raffle with prizes from local businesses

Refreshments

Pop-up shop by Community Warehouse’s Estate Store, which has a brick-and-mortar location in Northeast Portland. There will be vintage, antique and modern furniture/home décor, with all proceeds backing the furniture bank.

Anyone who brings an accepted donation will get a free raffle ticket. See guidelines at communitywarehouse.org/donation-guidelines

For more information about the grand opening or to learn about Community Warehouse’s mission and services, visit communitywarehouse.org/gresham-furniture-bank-grand-opening

Community Warehouse has been operating for more than 23 years.