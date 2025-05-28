Small business owners invited to Mt. Hood Community College fair
Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Mt. Hood Community College is hosting a “premier showcase” for entrepreneurship and community-driven growth.
The Building Better Business Together — Entrepreneur and Small Business Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the MHCC Vista Dining Hall and Town and Gown Room. The free, half-day fair is all about empowering small business leaders.
There will be access to valuable resources, expert insights and meaningful networking opportunities.
“This fair is more than just a marketplace—it’s a celebration of our community’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Diana Moreno, director of the Small Business Development Center. “It reflects our mission to support local businesses and build a thriving, inclusive ecosystem for entrepreneurship.”
There will be interactive panel discussions covering topics like:
- Access to capital and financing options
- Public agency incentive programs
- Business advising, counseling and mentoring services
- Real-life success stories from local entrepreneurs
Spanish interpretation services will be available. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Secure a spot at: bit.ly/MHCCSBDC