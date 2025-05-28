Small business owners invited to Mt. Hood Community College fair Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Mt. Hood Community College is hosting a “premier showcase” for entrepreneurship and community-driven growth.

The Building Better Business Together — Entrepreneur and Small Business Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the MHCC Vista Dining Hall and Town and Gown Room. The free, half-day fair is all about empowering small business leaders.

There will be access to valuable resources, expert insights and meaningful networking opportunities.

“This fair is more than just a marketplace—it’s a celebration of our community’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Diana Moreno, director of the Small Business Development Center. “It reflects our mission to support local businesses and build a thriving, inclusive ecosystem for entrepreneurship.”

There will be interactive panel discussions covering topics like:

Access to capital and financing options

Public agency incentive programs

Business advising, counseling and mentoring services

Real-life success stories from local entrepreneurs

Spanish interpretation services will be available. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Secure a spot at: bit.ly/MHCCSBDC