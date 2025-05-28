Sunshine reigns in East Multnomah County with highs into the 80s Published 9:08 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

It’s a glorious Wednesday morning (May 28, 2025) on Gresham’s Main Avenue – and throughout East Multnomah County – with bright sun, not a cloud in the sky and a forecast high for the day of 84 degrees.

Here’s your East County weather forecast, provided by Kyle Dittmer of the Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission.

Thursday

In East County and surrounding Columbia River Gorge, Thursday will open with morning clouds and light rain. Skies will clear and sunshine will return by afternoon, though temperatures remain on the cooler side. Expect highs from 70 to 73 across most areas, with Government Camp reaching only 56. The wind will pick up in the Columbia River Gorge, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Temperatures will dip into the high 40s and low 50s under clear skies. Winds calm considerably.

Friday

Expect sunshine and a warm-up. East County temps should reach 86, while mountain areas like Government Camp will reach the mid-70s. Light breezes from the east and north keep things pleasant.

Saturday

Saturday brings more sunshine but with a slight cool-down. Highs slide back to around 80 in most areas, with lows in the 50s.

Sunday

The week wraps up with another drop in temperature. Highs dip into the low 70s in the west and mid-to-upper 60s in the Gorge. Clear skies and light winds will prevail.