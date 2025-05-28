The Ford Report: IN HONOR OF LARRY AND JIM Published 11:24 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

In the dense jungles of Vietnam on May 2, 1968, Master Sergeant Roy P. Benavidez, a Green Beret with the U.S. Army, heard a distress call crackle over the radio. A 12-man Special Forces team had been ambushed and was surrounded by hundreds of North Vietnamese troops. Though he was off duty and lightly armed, Benavidez didn’t hesitate. He jumped onto a helicopter, carrying only a knife and his medical bag.

When he arrived at the chaotic scene, the enemy fire was so intense that the helicopter couldn’t land. Benavidez leapt from the hovering craft and ran 75 yards through gunfire to reach the team. He was immediately wounded in his leg, face, and head-but he continued moving.

For the next six hours, he dragged the wounded to safety, distributed ammunition, called in airstrikes, administered first aid and even fought hand-to- hand combat. He was shot several more times, struck in the back by shrapnel, and stabbed with a bayonet. At one point, he was carrying a soldier and firing with his free hand.

When the last helicopter arrived, Benavidez was so gravely wounded that medics thought he was dead. He was placed in a body bag—until he spit in the doctor’s face to prove he was alive. His recovery took over a year. Benavidez became a speaker and advocate for veterans and education, often closing his speeches with the words: “the real heroes are the ones who gave their lives for this country.”

During this season of red, white and blue – from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July (and yes, the rest of the year also) please take time to honor and remember the real heroes. Thank you all for your SERVICE AND SACRIFICE!