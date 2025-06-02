Gang fist fight leads to injuries, shooting in Gresham Published 8:59 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A gang-related fist fight led to a shooting Sunday evening, June 1, in Gresham, leaving one uncooperative victim injured.

Gresham Police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Northeast 23 Street.

Officers and deputies found one adult man with a visible injury above his eye. While initial reports suggested a gunshot wound, the injury was sustained during a physical fight. The injured man refused to cooperate with police, as did three others at the scene.

Police said the incident began as a street-level fight involving fists and skateboards, potentially between individuals affiliated with rival groups. During the altercation a firearm was brandished and fired. No one was struck by gunfire.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department Tip-line at 503-618-2719.