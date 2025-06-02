Preskey’s Gas Holes Car Club brings back weekly car shows in Gresham Published 2:02 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The Preskey’s Gas Holes Car Club is returning with its popular Wednesday Night Car Show in downtown Gresham.

The show makes its first appearance of the year from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, in the Metro East Web Academy parking lot at the intersection of Fifth Street and Main Avenue. The shows continue each Wednesday through Aug. 27.

Each show averages about 65 cars and their owner, featuring hot rods, antique, and special interest vehicles. Proceeds from these weekly events goes to the Missing in America Project, Wreaths Across America, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and flowers on Veterans Day for those interred at Willamette National Cemetery.

Those who use the lot for parking during the day need to move their vehicles by 4 p.m. or theft risk being blocked in as the fills with participant vehicles.

The club is offering sponsorship opportunities for such things as awards and raffles. For more information, call 503-860-8041 or send an email to pdxcarculture@gmail.com