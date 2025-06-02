Pedestrian fatally struck in Gresham while on sidewalk Published 8:55 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A person was hit and killed Saturday evening, May 31, while walking on the sidewalk.

At 5:30 p.m. Gresham Police officers and medical personnel responded to reports of the crash along Northeast 181st Avenue, near Northeast Pacific Street. Upon arrival life-saving measures were given to the pedestrian, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team is leading the investigation. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. It is unknown what led up to the fatal crash. Police did not say if speed or impairment contributed.

The involved vehicle also struck a power pole, though no outages were reported.