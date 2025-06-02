Two critically injured in shooting along Sandy River in Troutdale Published 8:50 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A pair of people were seriously injured in a late-night shooting in a wooded area in Troutdale along the Sandy River.

At 11:10 p.m. Friday, May 30, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the woods near Northwest Graham and Swigert Road. Two victims were found with critical injuries. Deputies rendered life-saving aid, including applying tourniquets before the pair were taken to local hospitals.

The East County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation. Detectives said there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has information contact the tip line at 503-988-0560.