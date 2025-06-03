Gresham Community Choir to ‘Celebrate the Seasons’ with song Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

An all-inclusive community choir is celebrating its 34th year of singing with a concert in honor of veterans, active military, first responders and educators.

Gresham Community Choir’s upcoming spring concert features toe-tappers like:

‘We Honor You,’ a tribute to soldiers and veterans

‘Eye of the Tiger’

‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’

‘Hair!’ (the 60s hit with the group donning wigs)

‘We Built this City on Rock and Roll’

‘I’d like to Teach the World to Sing’

“Celebrating the Seasons” will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Reynolds High School Performing Arts Theater, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Rd. Admission is free with a donation of a canned good or non-perishable item at the door.

Local food banks need support more than ever. The choir has raised more than 97,000 pounds of food through its lifetime. The donations go to the East County Food Bank, which has seen its budget slashed by 68%, even while the need among local families continues to grow — cuts to programs like SNAP have hit hard.

If you love to sing, Gresham Community Choir is non-audition and all-inclusive. Any age and ability is welcome. To learn more, visit greshamcommunitychoir.org