Stomping Grounds Coffee House announces expansion into Downtown Gresham Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A beloved Fairview coffee shop is expanding into Downtown Gresham, filling a void left by the unexpected closure of a longtime business that left coffee lovers distraught.

Stomping Grounds Coffee House will open its second brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Main Avenue and 3rd Street, taking over the former home of Café Delirium. The opening is planned for later this year.

Stomping Grounds, which first opened in Fairview in 2012, is known for its large menu featuring hot and cold drinks, breakfast and lunch, and freshly-baked pastries.

The signature beverages include a salted caramel latte; dirty chai; and Spanish mocha. There are all the classic drinks found at coffee houses; blended offerings and fruit smoothies; tea and Italian sodas; and infused Rockstars.

For food Stomping Grounds has quiche, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, soups and more.

A full menu can be found online at iheartstompinggrounds.com. The new Gresham location also has an Instagram account: @stompinggroundsgresham

The large Downtown Gresham café will be Stomping Grounds second foray into the fourth largest city in the state. A drive-through location opened in 2018 at 555 N.E. Division St., near Gresham High School.

Community Coffee

Delirium’s shuttering in December 2024 shocked the community.

The café had been serving drinks as a cornerstone gathering place for more than two decades. But it had been hit by rising costs and a series of financial challenges that led Owner Cody Clark to make the difficult decision.

“This decision has not come easily — Café Delirium has been more than just a business to me,” he said. “It has been a place of connection, laughter, and shared moments with you all.”

Delirium was a popular spot during massive events like the Festival of Arts in Gresham and Teddy Bear Parade — both of which draw thousands of people, many of whom enjoyed a spot to rest and enjoy a beverage with friends and loved ones.

That is a shared mindset for Stomping Grounds, making for a perfect fit in Downtown.

“We have seen businesses get started from our tables; first dates; bible studies and book clubs; friends connecting and relationships blooming — all over a cup of Stomping Grounds coffee,” the business wrote. “We love serving you.”