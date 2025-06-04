Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Cecelia B. Christie

June 16, 1943 to June 29, 2024

Cecelia was born June 16, 1943 in Washington DC to Cecelia and James Williams.

She moved to Sauvie Island, Oregon in the 1970’s to pursue one of her lifelong passions of gardening. A true hippie at heart she thrived in Oregon. She settled in Gresham for a while but later found a wonderful home in Estacada where she lived the best of her years, 30 of them.

She lived, loved, painted, weaved and loomed, gardened, swam, baked and cooked but most of all she laughed. She was a lover of nature and animals, music, gems and beauty. She loved going to Bagby with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her wonderful mother, Cecelia Williams. Her dear husband, Herb. And unfortunately both of her children; James I. Mayes Jr. and Valerie Mayes-Greer. And her precious dog, BeBe. She is survived by her brother Vince Williams of Warrenton, OR. Her loyal granddaughter Melissa Mayes of North Carolina (formerly Estacada), grandsons James I Mayes Sr., Thomas Mayes and Vincent Mayes. And too many great grand-children to list.

She is dearly missed.