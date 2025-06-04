Trio of young Estacada softballers named to 2025 first-team all-league
Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
A trio of Estacada softballers were named to the first-team all-league after a strong season that had them nearly battle into a playoff berth.
Sophomore pitcher Lainey Briones, sophomore catcher McKenzie Trujeque and junior infielder Emily Yost were all received top honors in the 2025 Tri-Valley Softball All-League awards. In total five Rangers made squads, four of whom still have high school eligibility.
Ashlynne Franseen, Gladstone sophomore, was the pitcher of the year. Chloe McKenzie, Crook County senior, was player of the year. Russ Locke, Gladstone, was coach of the year.
Here are the 2025 Tri-Valley Softball All-League selections.
First team
- Pitcher: Ashlynne Franssen, Gladstone sophomore; Lainey Briones, Estacada sophomore
- Catcher: McKenzie Trujeque, Estacada sophomore; Madison Shultz, Molalla freshman
- Infield: Emily Yost, Estacada junior; Kendall Martinez, Crook County junior; Maddie Brock, The Dalles senior; Caroline Ashby, Gladstone freshman; Hailee Kathrein, Madras senior
- 1st Base: Kalea Lopes, Molalla senior
- Outfield: Chloe McKenzie, Crook County senior; Ava Graves, The Dalles junior; Josie Brooks, Molalla senior; Gabriella Gunderson, Gladstone sophomore
- Utility: Alyson Ware, Crook County junior
Second team
- Pitcher: Syria Faulkner, The Dalles junior; Becca Francis, Madras senior
- Catcher: Hailey Johnston, The Dalles junior; Ashley Phillips, Gladstone sophomore
- Infield: Chloe Cooper, Estacada senior; Maycee Terry, Gladstone junior; Azmita Pennington, Crook County senior
- 1st Base: Moriah Riley, Crook County sophomore
- Outfield: Kya Mozingo, Crook County senior; Edie May, The Dalles sophomore
- Utility: Bryce Newby, The Dalles freshman
Honorable mention
- Pitcher: Brenna Jackson, Molalla junior
- Catcher: Brooklin Anderson, Madras sophomore
- Infield: Aizlynn Rubio, The Dalles junior; Jenci Hunter, Estacada junior; Natalee Marvin, Gladstone sophomore
- 1st Base: Kaitlyn Totten, Gladstone freshman; Candence Young, The Dalles sophomore
- Outfield: Payton Locke, Gladstone sophomore; Sam Mecklem, Gladstone senior
- Utility: Scarlett Colbert, Gladstone senior