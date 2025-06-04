The Ford Report: Special Time… Published 10:45 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

On the personal side, this year has been a tough one for our family. We have lost a valued team member, a member of our family, and several close friends. When loved ones become ill and are in need of Hospice services, we are so fortunate to have organizations like Mt. Hood Hospice to guide and care for not just the patient but also the entire family. They provide compassionate care that families can trust, and we would highly recommend their services if, sadly, you are in a position to need this type of care.

So, when my friend, Brian York, reached out to let us know how we could help to support this great organization, I thought I would share:

June 7, 2025 – A special screening of “The Goonies” at Sandy Theatre, 16605 Champion Way, Sandy, OR. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. – Movie starts at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $5.00. (You can pick up tickets at Clackamas County Bank.) All ticket sales will benefit Mt. Hood Hospice.

June 14, 2025 – Pleasant Home Saloon, 31637 SE Dodge Park Blvd, Gresham, OR. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., 15% of all sales will benefit Mt. Hood Hospice. Karaoke starts at 7:00 p.m. This event is restricted to guests 21 years of age or above. Pleasant Home Saloon is the last standing train depot building on the Mt. Hood Railway line from the early 1900s. The location still has the classic pub charm, specializing in gourmet burgers and a variety of thirst-quenchers.

June 29, 2025 – Shred Event – Clackamas County Bank – 38975 Proctor Blvd., Sandy, Or. Suggested donation of $5.00

Have some fun and clean out your papers that need shredding, and at the same time, give assistance to a great organization that provides special care at the most critical times.