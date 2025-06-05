Sandy, Barlow baseball earn heap of 2025 Mt. Hood Conference first-team selections
Published 2:06 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025
Sandy and Barlow baseball are celebrating strong seasons, after both earned spots in postseason play and finished in the top-half of the conference.
Now the players have even more to smile about, as a combined eight Pioneers and Bruins earned first-team all-conference nods. Joining them in celebration are many Raiders and Gophers among the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Baseball All-League teams.
Noah Boria, Nelson senior, was the player of the year. Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic senior, was pitcher of the year. Central Catholic’s Justin Barchus was coach of the year.
Here are all the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Baseball All-League selections.
First team
Pitcher: Logan Anzellotti, Central Catholic senior; Sam Smith, Central freshman; Ben Foglio, Clackamas sophomore; Max Green, Sandy senior; Noah Boria, Nelson senior; Cole Schmidt, Barlow senior
Relief pitcher: Luke Brady, Clackamas sophomore
Catcher: Nolan Foglio, Clackamas junior
Infield: Noah Boria, Nelson senior; Ty Sconfienza, Reynolds junior; Kobe Sparks, Sandy senior; Aidan Rice, Central senior; Kiyoshi Kiyokawa, Barlow senior; Zaydon Marguth, Barlow sophomore; Amari Reynolds, Barlow sophomore
1st Base: Wyatt Brown, Central senior; Ben Foglio, Clackamas sophomore
Outfield: Jonah Lam, Clackamas sophomore; Lance McKey, Central senior; Sam Smith, Central freshman; Cooper Hibbs, Sandy senior
Designated hitter: River Hamilton, Barlow senior
Utility: Matsen Saruwatari, Central senior
Second team
Pitcher: Amari Reynolds, Barlow sophomore; Cade King, Clackamas sophomore; Greg Olson, Central sophomore; Carter Jackson, Gresham senior
Catcher: Jonathin Silvis, Sandy senior
Infield: Luke Brady, Clackamas sophomore; Justin Larsen, Clackamas junior; Caleb Tiede, Clackamas junior; Brayden Sievertsen, Sandy senior; Parker Hall, David Douglas senior; Gunner Burn, Nelson senior
1st Base: Julius Shelton, Gresham sophomore
Outfield: Aiden Wake, Reynolds junior; Jacob Strube, Clackamas junior; Zach Hayden, Reynolds senior; Cole Schmidt, Barlow senior
Designated hitter: Jack Pachmayr, Central sophomore
Utility: Toussaint Kaptur, Central senior
Honorable mention
Pitcher: Jaxon Wetzler, Clackamas sophomore; Brayden Sievertsen, Sandy senior; Zaydon Marguth, Barlow sophomore; Anthony Boag, Reynolds junior; Austin Redford, Reynolds senior; Noah Kovac, Nelson senior
Catcher: Noah Tanner, Reynolds senior; Ozzie Lopez-Thorsnes, David Douglas senior
Infield: Kaden King, Reynolds sophomore; Dexter Stremming, Central senior; Nate Salazar, Nelson senior; Carter Jackson, Gresham senior; Ryan Davis, Central senior; Camden Onchi, Nelson senior; Tyson Ohlig, Gresham sophomore; Devin Schreiber, Gresham senior
1st Base: Dylan Sheaffer, Barlow senior
Outfield: Kyle Kristensen, Clackamas junior; Jeremiah McCarthy, Nelson senior; Ryan Shafer, Gresham junior; Brayson Harper, Gresham junior; Deacon Beard, Nelson senior; Cameron Grow, Gresham senior; Nathan Reel, Sandy senior
Designated hitter: Jack Kiesel, Nelson junior
Utility: Brodan Curtiss, Barlow senior; Ashton Culp, Sandy senior; Alex Bauman, David Douglas senior