2025 Troutdale Arts Festival heralds ‘Summer of Art’ Published 1:20 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more All sorts of folks enjoyed 2025 Troutdale Arts Festival Saturday, June 7. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/6 Swipe or click to see more An artist fires ceramic masks in the style of 'Raku' during the Troutdale Arts Festival Saturday, June 7. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Troutdale Arts Festival had dozens of artisans showing off and selling their work. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 4/6 Swipe or click to see more The Troutdale Arts Festival transformed Downtown into an outdoor art gallery. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 5/6 Swipe or click to see more The Troutdale Arts Festival was held Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8, in Downtown Troutdale. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 6/6 Swipe or click to see more There were all sorts of artistic mediums on display at the Troutdale Arts Festival Saturday, June 7. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

The unofficial start to summer was heralded by the return of a popular two-day festival that transforms Downtown Troutdale into an outdoor art gallery.

Thousands celebrated the 2025 Troutdale Arts Festival Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8, centered on the Historic Columbia River Highway. The focus was placed firmly upon the many talented artists helming a booth and the galleries in Downtown.

Folks enjoyed leisurely strolls through town, indulged in delicious bites at local restaurants, and explored the unique offerings from shops.

“The combination of art, culture and community (leaves) you inspired and satisfied,” said Martha Denham, board president of the organizing Cascadia Arts Association. “This year’s festival (is) an experience like no other.”

The 2025 Troutdale Arts Festival had more than 75 juried artists showcasing and selling their work. They were there both days, as was special food vendors and kids activities. The weekend also had a silent auction that supports next year’s event.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Music lineup:

The Wild Lilacs (folk)

Bill Coones (Jazz)

Lennon Holden (Americana)

Steve Hale (Classic rock)

Edad Del Pavo (Latin)

The Switchlings (Celtic)

Foxhole (Country)

Sherrie Davis (Indigenous flute)

Larry Lotz & Stan Cassell (Country)

Trent Beaver (Americana)

The festival began 7 years ago as the Fall Festival of the Arts. It has since undergone massive transformations, thanks in large part to dedicated organizers and volunteers. In 2022 the group established the Cascadia Arts Association to manage the festival, and in 2022 made the decision to move into the late spring season and make the name change.

They had to move it out of the beautiful, yet cramped, confines of Glenn Otto Park. For the second straight year a strong partnership with the city of Troutdale allowed it to sprawl along the closed roads of Downtown.

Learn more about the Cascadia Arts Association at troutdaleartsfestival.org/about-caa