Secret indictment reveals more details about Gresham teacher suspected of child sex crimes Published 2:48 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Court documents have uncovered more details about the case involving a Gresham teacher suspected of online sex crimes against children.

The Portland Police Bureau arrested Oscar Armando Ramirez on Friday, June 6, later revealing the 36-year-old Gresham High School teacher had been charged with three counts of luring a minor and one count of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

The secret indictment filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday accuses the suspect of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a Bothell Police Department officer posing as a 13-year-old girl from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2024. The document alleges Ramirez offered to physically meet with who he thought was a teenager on Nov. 14, when he believed her parents wouldn’t be home.

According to PPB, Ramirez told the undercover officer he taught 9th and 11th grade students. Authorities said they notified Gresham-Barlow School District after learning the suspect was a teacher. He was soon placed on leave.

