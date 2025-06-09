Oregon bill aims at creating better transportation oversight Published 11:11 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A new Oregon bill aims at creating more oversight of transportation and roadways.

House Bill 2025 introduces the Oregon Transportation Reinvestment Package (Oregon TRIP). The goal is to keep roads and bridges safe; support city/county transportation needs; and provide oversight of the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The bill was crafted on more than a year of public engagement and stakeholder conversations.

“Every conversation we’ve had has helped make this bill stronger,” said Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation Reinvestment. “We’ve sought input from legislators across the political spectrum, and from people on the front lines: county leaders, transit providers, road crews, and Oregon families.”

“That collaboration has led to a final package that strikes a balance while staying focused on the problems we need to solve,” he added.

Legislators say Oregon’s transportation systems are in crisis. More than 90 state-owned bridges have major structural defects. Potholes have gone months without repair. Streets are dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. Promised projects remain unfinished.

Supporters say Oregon TRIP would address those funding issues, while establishing new oversite of ODOT. That includes frequent performance audits, quarterly reporting, and a new major projects legislative oversight committee to review progress.

“Maintaining Oregon’s roads and bridges is a shared priority, and must be a shared responsibility,” said Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro.