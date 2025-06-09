Registration open for Gresham’s Play Ball 2025 baseball/softball clinic Published 9:47 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Grab your bat and mitt, don your ball cap, and get ready to have a whole lot of fun.

Registration is now open for Play Ball 2025, Gresham’s annual baseball/softball extravaganza that offers an outdoor summer outing for children. The free clinic will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Pat Pfeifer Park, 140 N.E. 176th Ave.

The event is open to youths ages 5-14. Beginners are welcome, as no experience with the sport is required. Participants will learn the basics of baseball and softball through a series of stations led by Friends of Baseball and Seattle Mariners ON BASE.

Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall and city councilors will also be “having a ball” during the event.

All pre-registered participants will get:

Play Ball t-shirt

Ballpark lunch

Play Ball baseball/softball kit, including a bat and ball

Seattle Mariners swag

Register for Play Ball 2025 online at: tinyurl.com/5x7f37hh.