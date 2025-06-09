Troutdale closes Imagination Station for week of spot-repairs Published 8:56 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Troutdale has closed a popular playground for a week of spot repairs.

Imagination Station in Columbia Park, 1900 S.W. Cherry Park Rd., was closed for recreation Monday, June 9. The needed work will continue through Friday, June 13, hopefully leading to a weekend reopening for kids and families.

Several holes in the ground cover around the play structures spurred the work. Crews will fill and patch those spots to improve usability in the short term. Eventually the goal is to secure funding for a complete replacement.

During the repairs Imagination Station will be fenced off and closed to the public. If the repairs cannot be completed during this period, a second closure may be needed later in the summer.

Imagination Station has been a beloved spot for Troutdale children for decades. It was built in 1994 by hundreds of volunteers. The original structure was partially burned in a 2016 fire. Two years later it was razed and rebuilt by Leathers and Associates, again with the help of many volunteers.

The park also has restrooms, drinking fountains, shaded areas, picnic tables, and large fields.