Progress continues for summer debut of Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Progress continues to be made on the future Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park in Troutdale. (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park in Troutdale will have a walking path with play areas and river views. (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A viewing platform at the new Troutdale riverfront park will showcase the Sandy River. (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale)

A future riverfront park in Troutdale named after a beloved historian continues to take shape.

Crews have graded the trail and installed a retaining wall leading to a raised walkway and Sandy River viewing platform for the Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park.

Eventually the park will feature a 12-foot-wide, multi-use path stretching from Depot Park to the southside of Interstate 84. There will be many view of the river, and connections to the future Confluence development parcel to the north of Downtown. There will also be a small nature play space that blends with the riverside setting.

Earlier this year Troutdale made the inspired decision to name the park in honor of someone still living. Celebrating Nesbit got full-throated, unanimous support from not only the Troutdale Parks Advisory Committee, but also city council.

“I’m glad we are not doing this posthumously,” said Councilor Glenn White.

Len Otto, another Troutdale historian and longtime friend of Nesbit, was all smiles when the naming news was shared. Before you had to be dead to get something named after you in Troutdale.

“This is our chance to break that model,” Otto said.

The Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park continues on pace for a summer debut.