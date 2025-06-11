Barlow Class of 2025 celebrates ‘big crazy family’ with commencement ceremony Published 12:43 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

There is a tradition for the seniors at Barlow High School.

They start the year with a sunrise and end it with a sunset. The morning outing was a bit cloudy, somewhat underwhelming. But the sunset was spectacular, transforming the sky into brilliant pink hues.

Regardless of how the heavens cooperated, both gatherings allowed those seniors to be together.

“Barlow has a way of making you feel bigger than yourself,” said student speaker Reagan Oatfield. “We are one big crazy family.”

Loved ones celebrated Barlow Class of 2025 during the school’s 56th commencement ceremony Tuesday evening, June 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. There was music from the Barlow symphonic band and concert choir; plenty of impressive student speakers; and the presentation of diplomas with plenty of pomp and circumstance.

“We are filled with strength, resilience and a bit of disbelief that we finally made it,” said Gracie Heath, another student speaker. “Thank you to all the people who helped us get through these last four years.”

“We celebrate not just a graduation but a victory,” added Reagan Oatfield, student speaker. “We adjusted, figured it out, laughed, grew, and kept going.”

One person was missing from the ceremony. There was a moment of silence for Bryant Wulu, who died last summer on the river. Staff also placed an empty chair for him in the front row, with a cap and gown and all the accolades he would have earned.

“Bryant should have been here celebrating with teachers, and friends and family,” said Principal Jason Bhear.

While receiving their diplomas, many seniors handed their principal a small glass teddy bear as a play on his last name.

Student speaker Camden Pate comes from a family of Bruins — both of his parents teach at the school.

“It was a blessing to be able to come here,” Pate said. “We have proven we can keep going, even when we can’t quite see the end.”

The Bruins honored its salutatorian and the many valedictorians — Principal Bhear joked they would need a bigger stage next time. Gianna Molony was named the “Outstanding Senior” after a vote from school staff.