Gresham celebrates Class of 2025 with ‘joy and pride’ Published 1:45 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

There are plenty of accolades to point to when showing how special a group of Gresham seniors have been.

The Gophers had:

78 seniors complete programs at the Center for Advanced Learning

48 students earn an honor scholars diploma

5 earn straight-A’s during their time at high school

Softball win the Mt. Hood Conference for the first time since 1986

Students earn $6 million in scholarships

“It takes hard work, determination and perseverance to do all that,” said Interim Principal Ted Zehr. “In my 8 months at your school you all impressed me.”

“You are an outstanding group of kids,” added Interim Superintendent John Koch. “It was an honor to be part of you entering the next phase of your life.

“You all are on the cusp of your next adventure,” he added.

Loved ones celebrated Gresham Class of 2025 during the school’s 119th commencement ceremony Tuesday evening, June 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Gresham concert choir and combined bands performed throughout the ceremony.

“Thank you to all here to celebrate us,” said Keila Gonzalez Salazar, senior class president, who gave part of her address in Spanish. “It means a lot, showing up matters.”

“It is important to be present and appreciate the moment we are living,” added Avery Morris, senior ASB president. “Tonight it is about joy and pride.”