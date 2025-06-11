Oregon Charter Academy celebrates milestone Class of 2025 Published 9:31 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

An Oregon online charter academy celebrated a milestone graduating class.

The Oregon Charter Academy honored the Class of 2025 during a rousing commencement Saturday, June 7, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Of the nearly 305 graduating students, seven hail from Gresham and Troutdale.

“When I think about the class of 2025, three words come to mind: ‘Keep Moving Forward,’ a quote by the innovative visionary Walt Disney,” said Emily Pennington, student government president. “We have all pushed, persevered, and put everything we have into making this moment happen.”

“We all more than exemplify this quote, we embody it,” she added. “The Class of 2025 is going to take this skill to ‘Keep Moving Forward’ and go as far as their dreams can take them.”

The class is the 20th in the school’s history. The Oregon Charter Academy is the state’s first and longest-running virtual public charter school. It offers high-quality K-12 education and finds itself near the top in test scores and graduation rates.

“We are confident that wherever these students go next, they are prepared to thrive,” said Joe Mogford, high school principal. “It’s a privilege to be part of their educational journey.”