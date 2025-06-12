Troutdale names four finalists for city manager Published 6:39 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Ray Young is retiring as Troutdale city manager. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Heidi Bell (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Aaron Palmquist (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Eric Underwood (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Mike Weston (Courtesy photo: City of Troutdale)

Troutdale has named four finalists for the position of city manager.

Heidi Bell, Aaron Palmquist, Eric Underwood and Mike Weston will vie for the helm. The community can join a facilitated roundtable conversation with the finalists to learn more about them. That will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Sam Cox Building in Glenn Otto Park, 1106 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

Those who participate are asked to stay the entire time. Contact Emily Rehder at Jensen Strategies for additional language or accessibility accommodations.

There are some big shoes to fill.

Outgoing City Manager Ray Young has served in the role since 2017. Before that he spent nearly 14 years as an administrator and outreach pastor at East Hill Church, and was a partner with Gevurtz Menashe for more than a decade.

He graduated from Southern Oregon University and earned a law degree from Lewis & Clark College.

The city manager directs the day to day administration of the city through department directors (Public Works, Community Development, Finance and City Recorder). The manager also works with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Fire Department — both of which have looming contract negotiations to figure out the future of public safety in Troutdale.

Heidi Bell

Bell was most recently the city manager for the city of Sheridan. Previously she served as city manager for the city of Donald; city clerk for the city of Amity; and planning clerk for the city of Tualatin.

She holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Oregon, a Master Certificate of Not-For-Profit Management, and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Linfield College.

“I’m honored to be a finalist for Troutdale City Manager and look forward to meeting community members at the upcoming reception,” Bell said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to support the city council and staff in advancing their goals and promoting thoughtful economic development that enhances the quality of life in Troutdale.”

Aaron Palmquist

Palmquist is the city manager for the city of Irrigon. Previously he served as operations and quality manager with the Central Oregon Health Board; command sergeant major for U.S. Army Special Operations; community manager of Crooked River Ranch in Terrebonne; and senior management analyst for the city of Springfield.

He has a Master of Business and Public Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor’s degree in Management and Communication from Corban University. Palmquist served in the United States Army.

“I am a proactive and creative leader that gets people to yes and where character matters more than image,” Palmquist said. “I look forward to working with the city council, staff, and consultants providing safety and service to members and visitors of the community.”

Eric Underwood

Underwood is the city manager for the city of Donald. Previously he was the local government affairs manager for Portland General Electric; economic development manager for Oregon City; development manager for the city of Tualatin; and economic development specialist for Fairview.

He holds a Master of Public Administration from Virginia Tech/Portland State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Radford University. He served in the United States Navy.

“I’m honored to be selected as a finalist for the Troutdale city manager position,” Underwood said. “It’s a privilege to be considered for this exciting opportunity to serve such a vibrant community and to support its continued growth, transparency, and long-term success.”

Mike Weston

Weston is the city manager for King City. Previously he was director of business development and operations, and interim executive director for the Port of Astoria; county planner for Clatsop County; and economic development coordinator for Lane County. He is the CEO and co-founder of Frog Consulting LLC.

Weston holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Planning, Public Policy, and Management. He served in the United States Navy.

“I am excited and incredibly honored to be selected as a finalist for the city manager position,” Weston said. “Troutdale is an amazing community with dynamic and inspiring opportunities, and I hope to contribute to its rich history, ongoing growth, and future success.”