Who has the best roses in Portland metro? We’ll find out Tuesday, June 17 Published 1:30 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

During the bountiful spring, when flowers bloom, judges evaluate roses at properties throughout Portland for the Royal Rosarian Garden Contest.

And now it’s time to find out the 2025 winners. Awards for the 87th Annual Royal Rosarian Rose Garden Contest will be given to local gardeners Tuesday, June 17.

From the Royal Rosarians:

With over 60 local amateur gardens entered, judges from the Royal Rosarians and Portland Rose Society have selected Portland-Metro’s finest rose gardens. Winning gardens and all entrants will be celebrated 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 at the International Rose Test Gardens at Washington Park.

The free Royal Rosarian and Portland Rose Festival event is open to the public and media.

In 1938, the Royal Rosarian Rose Garden Contest was established as the first sponsored, citywide event to honor the rose, the “Queen of Flowers.” The contest was so popular that it immediately became an annual event. The Royal Rosarians are committed to continually improving the contest to showcase the best amateur rose gardens and commercial plantings in Portland, the City of Roses. The contest promotes greater appreciation of growing roses, honoring those citizens who help beautify Portland through their rose-growing efforts, and upholds the signature Royal Rosarian slogan “For You a Rose in Portland Grows!” Royal Rosarians encourage all rose growers in the Portland metropolitan area to enter this contest.

More: royalrosarianfoundation.org.