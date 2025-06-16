Gresham man faces charges for assaulting federal officer at ICE building Published 5:31 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A Gresham man is facing charges for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer during a riot near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Ginovanni Joseph Brumbelow, 21, is accused of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 14, as thousands of people peacefully protested in Portland during No Kings rallies. That afternoon several hundred people gathered in protest at an ICE office. Some targeted the building with mortar fireworks, rocks, bricks and glass bottles.

The gathering was later declared a riot by local law enforcement.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m. several people broke into the building before being pushed back by federal officers. Additional officers, including Customers and Border Protection Tactical Unit agents were dispatched to assist.

At 8 p.m. an agent arresting a rioter said he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head. He turned to see a rioter, later identified as Brumbelow, pointing a wooden stake at him. Surveillance footage confirmed the positions of Brumbelow and the agent.

Brumbelow made his first appearance in federal court Monday, June 16, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions pending an arraignment in July. Assaulting a federal officer could lead to up to 8 years in federal prison.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service and FBI. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.