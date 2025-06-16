TriMet NEXT launches Gresham pilot offering on-demand transit for seniors, disabled Published 12:10 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Need a ride in south Gresham? TriMet is launching a new program that follows the example of ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.

TriMet NEXT is an on-demand transit service to help seniors and people with disabilities make connections in their community. The public pilot launches in South Gresham and Powell Valley Neighborhoods in East Multnomah County.

The goal is to offer quick trips to destinations within the pilot service area. NEXT will also connect to fixed-route services at transit centers and hubs, allowing easy access to 79 bus lines and five MAX lines.

“TriMet NEXT is about convenience, connectivity and independence,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. “It’s also about freedom — the freedom to connect with your community on your schedule, with a trusted transportation provider that’s known for safe, affordable transit service.”

To participate download the free TriMet NEXT app in the Apple App or Google Play stores. Trips can also be reserved online at trimet.org/next or by calling 503-962-5959.

The program was first rolled out to LIFT paratransit riders in April, who have access to a larger service area. The service was then opened to riders who are 65 and older or have a disability.

Fare is the same as traditional buses. Riders will never be charged more than $2.80 to ride 2.5 hours with adult fare and $1.40 for honored citizen fare. There is no surge pricing with TriMet.

If the program continues to be successful, the goal is to expand it into new communities.