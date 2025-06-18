The Ford Report: Congrats, Andrew and Steven! Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

This past weekend two of our employees graduated from Mt. Hood Community College. They completed their training through the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training (ASSET). This program allows students to work at a Ford Dealership while they attend Mt. Hood Community College, completing general coursework but more importantly, they become certified as Automotive Technicians.

Our Industry is desperate for the Andrew and Steven’s for the up-to-date training they have received to repair the current automotive technology. We are proud of their efforts but hope more young people will consider this type of training in the trades. AI will take care of a lot of the things that a four-year degree has previously taught, but AI cannot repair your car, weld your AC system nor do the hundreds of other tasks well-trained tradesmen bring to our community. These are lucrative jobs that provide a great living.

So, if you know someone……by 2028, over 400,000 automotive technicians will be needed in the U.S. Recognizing the vital role they play in keeping America moving, Ford Philanthropy, in partnership with the TechForce Foundation, has recently expanded its Auto Tech Scholarship program. This program helps aspiring auto technicians gain access to the hands-on training that will prepare them for high-tech auto careers.

In collaboration with the U.S. Ford Dealer network, Ford Philanthropy has made an investment of $4million in 2025 to help relieve some of the financial barriers for students. Scholarship recipients receive $5,000 that can be used toward tuition and tools, as well as other essentials, like childcare and transportation.

Applications are open now through September 2025. Visit www.techforce.org/fordphilanthropy to learn more and apply!