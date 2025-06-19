Gresham ‘moves and grooves’ during 7th Juneteenth celebration Published 2:27 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

A Rockwood park was a vibrant place on a sunny summer afternoon.

Kids ran around on the grass, got their faces painted, laughed in a bounce house, and climbed all over a playground.

Sistas 4 Life led an energetic bunch in a series of toe-tapping line dances at the main stage, many of which were punctuated with rhythmic fan flares.

BikeWorks led two community bike rides, showcasing safe routes to popular destinations throughout the neighborhood.

Black-owned businesses showed off their goods, from jewelry and dresses to mouthwatering barbecue. Local organizations had resources and information on programs.

“We are here to educate and celebrate,” said Anthony Bradley, Play Grow Learn. “Today is about groovin’ and movin’.”

Gresham’s annual celebration of Juneteenth was all about getting people on their feet and moving. A fitting way to mark a federal holiday that commemorates the official abolition of slavery in the United States.

“Freedom, liberty, excitement, hope, love, kindness, community,” said Germaine Flentroy, Play Grow Learn. “That is what today is about.”

Gresham’s 7th annual Juneteenth “Reclaiming Black Joy” was held Thursday, June 19, at Vance Park, 1400 S.E. 182nd Ave. It was helmed by Play Grow Learn, Multnomah County Health Department, Multnomah County REACH, and Friends of Noise. The city of Gresham also provided support and read an official proclamation commemorating the day.

“Juneteenth is a great kick off for the summer,” Flentroy said. “Everyone here plays a part in uplifting the neighborhood.”

This was the largest iteration of the gathering with 85 booths. Each year the organizers get more ambitious.

Play Grow Learn gave away free collard greens grown locally at their farm; there were haircuts and braids; and opportunities to provide feedback on local initiatives/programs. Many bring blankets and lawn chairs, transforming the event into one giant picnic.

“For Juneteenth we want to celebrate, educate, and bring community together,” Bradley said. “It is about the freedom to be who you are.”

Day to remember

Juneteenth remembers those kept in chains in this country until June 1865, despite the conclusion of the Civil War in April and the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation years earlier.

One of the last bastions of slavery in the country was Texas, which stood firmly in rebellion long after the confederacy fell. Estimates said there were still 250,000 slaves in Texas in 1865.

So the federal government sent in 2,000 troops led by Union Army General Gordon Granger to enforce the proclamation. They arrived at Galveston Island, Texas, on June 18, and by the following day the slaves were emancipated.

Thus Juneteenth was born.

At first the day was celebrated earnestly. But it began to wane in the public eye in the early 20th century. The day returned to the forefront as folks began resurrecting celebrations in the 1980s and 1990s. In 1994, a group gathered in a Baptist church in New Orleans to prompt relaunching a national celebration of Juneteenth.

In 2021 state and federal leaders named it an official holiday. Gresham first celebrated the day as an official holiday in 2019.

While Juneteenth remains rooted within the Black community, it is about celebrating the common love of freedom. In Gresham, part of the impetus for local events resulted from the steady gentrification in North Portland that forced many Black residents to relocate to East County.

In Gresham the focus has always been about the people. Showcasing the many ways to be active, eat healthy, get resources/support, and meet the many wonderful neighbors and businesses.

Plus for Bradley the day is extra special. This is also his birthday.

“This is the best celebration I could ask for,” he said with a smile.