Photos: Gresham’s June Third Thursday creates block party fun

Published 6:47 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

1/8
Downtown Gresham celebrated Third Thursday with an outdoor block party. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Downtown Gresham celebrated in style during the latest Third Thursday, which transforms Main Avenue into a festive affair. Thursday evening, June 19, people enjoyed 48 booths set up in the roadway; live music; classic cars; and shopping/dining deals from their favorite businesses.

The monthly event is extra special during the summer months. Historic Downtown Gresham closes Main Avenue, allowing vendors and visitors to stretch their legs and enjoy the warm weather. The event happens every third Thursday of the month from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The outdoor version continues through September.

