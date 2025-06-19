Reynolds Class of 2025 ‘step up and step out’ with festive graduation

Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

A group of graduates pose for a photo as they leave the Coliseum main floor at the conclusion of the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook)

One of the largest high school graduations in the state of Oregon gave loved ones plenty to cheer about.

Reynolds honored the Class of 2025 with plenty of pomp and circumstance during commencement Thursday evening, June 12, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2025 Raiders

  • More than 450 graduates walked across the stage
  • 80 earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher
  • 43 earned a 4.0 or higher GPA
  • 109 students earned the Seal of Biliteracy, demonstrating fluency in two languages
  • 9 students earned the Seal of Multi-literacy, demonstrating fluency in three or more languages
  • 72 earned Honors Diplomas
  • Collectively the class earned more than $34 million in scholarships, grants and awards

“Tonight is more than a ceremony — it is a celebration of achievement, of growth, and of the incredible journey that has brought each graduate to this moment,” said principal Mike Anderson. “(Graduation) is a marker of your hard work, perseverance and transformation.”

During the ceremony two people were remembered who died. Erich Schnieder was a teacher, and Ryan Rutledge was a member of the class.

“Tonight, we carry their memory with us — alongside the memories and love of others in our lives who have also passed,” Anderson said.

Brody Roit was the senior class speaker. He will attend Oregon State University in the fall.

“We will be stepping into another unknown: college, the military, the work force,” he said. “Whatever your unknown may be, know that you have the skills to be successful. Keep stepping up and stepping out.”

