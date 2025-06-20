Botox injection in Multnomah County suspected of leading to potential botulism infection Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Public health officials are warning that a botulism-like illness has been reported in Multnomah County and could be linked to an injection of Botox — a portmanteau word for “botulism toxin.”

As of Wednesday, June 18, one suspected case of botulism-like illness had been reported by a Multnomah County resident who was hospitalized. The patient improved after receiving botulism antitoxin and has been discharged.

Botulism is an illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It produces a toxin that affects the nervous system, leading to paralysis.

The person at the center of the case received a botulinum toxin injection for cosmetic purposes on June 6 from a person found to be unlicensed to administer the injections and who administered the injections in a non-clinical setting. The person who administered the injections is a resident of Clark County, Washington, and Multnomah County is working with Clark County Public Health on an investigation.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of receiving botulinum toxin injections only from licensed and trained medical professionals using FDA-approved products obtained from authorized suppliers. Purchasing these products online is a risky move,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Richard Bruno. “If in doubt, don’t get the injection.”

The case is being considered as “atrogenic” botulism; a term related to an illness or adverse effect caused by medical treatment.

Due to concerns about additional potential cases, public health officials are advising medical personnel throughout the metro area to be vigilant for patients presenting with the following symptoms: Blurry or double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, difficulty breathing and muscle weakness.