Gresham History Museum extends hours during summer months Published 4:29 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

See photos of what Gresham looked like in the 1960s and 70s. Sift through historic maps of the region before the age of satellites and GPS. Reminisce about your favorite businesses like The Glass Butterfly and Cloudtree & Sun.

Throughout the summer months the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Ave., stays open later on Thursdays and Fridays to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere in Downtown.

Visitors to the museum can peruse the exhibits, take part in games like a kids scavenger hunt, and purchase a trinket from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. those days — the museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, and only open until 4 p.m. normally.

The museum is operated by the Gresham Historical Society. It resides within the beautiful Gresham Carnegie Building, which used to serve as the city’s main library. The building was designed by Folger Johnson in the English Tudor Revival style. It debuted in 1913, making it a fitting place to celebrate history.

Learn more about the museum online at greshamhistorical.org.