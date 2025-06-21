Multnomah Inverness School celebrates record-high 16 students earning diplomas Published 12:13 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a banner year for its High School Completion Program at Inverness Jail.

The school had 16 students earn diplomas, marking the highest number of graduates yet.

The Multnomah Inverness School is a fully accredited Oregon high school operating within the jail, 11540 N.E. Inverness Dr. It operates in partnership with the Multnomah Education Service District, providing educational services to adults under 24 in custody. That includes academic credit, special education, English language learner support, GED preparation, and transition services.

Bolstering the program this year were the addition of new computers in the jail classroom. That allowed many graduates to better continue their education. Popular certificates included business management, entrepreneurship, automotive basics and career readiness skills.

The program also had guest speakers, both in-person and virtually. They shared insights on construction careers, entrepreneurship and mental health/wellbeing.

The MCSO put the spotlight on the many teachers, program specialists and deputies working behind the scenes and directly with students. Studies show educational programs during incarceration lead to reduced recidivism and better post-release outcomes. Higher education levels in communities are also linked to lower crime rates.