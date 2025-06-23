Divided Oregon panel sends massive transportation funding bill to House floor Published 5:28 am Monday, June 23, 2025

House Bill 2025’s prospects are unclear, as Republicans and some crucial Democrats are opposed to it.

Oregon’s long-awaited transportation funding bill is headed to the House floor, but it remains to be seen whether it will make it to the end of the legislative session without running out of gas.

The 12-member Joint Committee on Transportation Reinvestment voted 7-5 along party lines Friday to advance an amended version of House Bill 2025, a plan to generate nearly $14.6 billion over the next 10 years with new and higher taxes and fees to fund the Oregon Department of Transportation and transportation needs throughout the state.

Supporters say it’s a way to reverse decades of underspending, caused by Oregonians paying far less than their neighbors in other western states in vehicle-related taxes.

“We can see the result of that disinvestment in our road system every day, when we see the potholes on our streets, the bridges that now are weight-limited so trucks cannot go over them, which affects our economy,” said Sen. Khanh Phạm, D-Portland. “We see that in the exploding traffic fatalities when county roads can’t even afford a shoulder, when kids can’t even bike and walk to school, and we have parents in my district who are crying every day because of the injuries and and the fatalities that are happening.”

The bill now moves to a vote by the full Oregon House. It would need to pass both the House and Senate by Sunday June 29, the final possible day of the legislative session.

But the measure’s path forward is more of a steep, curving, poorly maintained mountain road than a smooth stretch of highway. Republicans remain strongly opposed to it, as do some Democrats.

“These are massive, massive tax increases, and ultimately, I think they’re going to be dangerous to our economy,” Sen. Bruce Starr, R-Dundee, said before voting against the bill. “I understand that there is a need for long-term funding for our state for highways and highways, and this Republican was willing to negotiate how and where we raise those additional taxes as additional fees.”

Bipartisan opposition

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, on Friday removed Sen. Mark Meek, a Gladstone Democrat opposed to the measure, from the committee and took his place. Wagner, who voted for the measure, said committee members led by co-chairs Rep. Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove and Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, had worked hard and produced something they could be proud of.

Meek, who remained sitting at the committee dais, said he would have been willing to vote for a tax increase and to spend the entire weekend working on a compromise, but that it was “fundamentally flawed” in its current form.

“I was removed from this committee because I’m gonna be a ‘no,’” Meek said. “I will be a ‘no’ on the Senate floor if this is the version that comes across, and you will see what happens.”

Rep. Annessa Hartman, D-Gladstone, shared a message to her Instagram story criticizing Wagner’s move as “absolutely ridiculous” on Friday.

“We are here to elevate the voices of our constituents and we are saying NO to insane tax increases!! And this is what happens! Shame,” Hartman wrote over a picture of a memo about Wagner replacing Meek.

Any measures to create new taxes or increase existing ones require support from at least 36 representatives and 18 senators. Democrats hold exactly 36 and 18 seats, meaning they would need united caucuses if no Republicans support the measure.

The bill, which lawmakers dubbed the Transportation Reinvestment Package, or TRIP, aims to provide the state transportation agency with funding needed to avoid a $350 million deficit in the year ahead and to avoid laying off up to 1,000 employees that agency officials earlier this year suggested would be necessary to remain solvent.

Meanwhile, Republicans opposed to the bill have begun leveraging it to raise money for political campaigns — “TRIP is a TRAP!” the Oregon Republican Party declared in a fundraising email this week.

Republicans including former Sen. Brian Boquist, who represented Dallas and was a key player in crafting the 2017 transportation package, are preparing to refer the new fees and taxes to the ballot. The bill does not include an emergency clause that would make it effective immediately upon passage, so Republicans would have 90 days to raise the 78,000 signatures needed to refer it to the November ballot.

Anticipating such a referral, the House voted 31-18 Friday to pass House Bill 3390, allowing the Legislature to choose ballot language if any laws they pass this year are referred to voters.

House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Tuesday that Republicans would also consider a walkout over tax increases. Because Oregon is one of only a handful of states that require two-thirds of lawmakers to form a quorum, Republicans who hold 12 seats in the 30-member Senate and 24 in the 60-member House can stop the Legislature from functioning by skipping floor sessions as a group.

Voters in 2022 sought to stop walkouts by passing a measure that punishes any lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences by blocking them from running for reelection, but there are fewer than 10 days left in the session.

Drazan submitted her own proposal late Tuesday, while the committee was already discussing four new amendments added by Democrats within an hour of the meeting’s start. Her proposal is a replica of an earlier Republican proposal, House Bill 3982, which avoids taxes and instead redirects funding from climate initiatives, public transit and passenger rail services, bicycle programs and payroll taxes.

Republicans on the committee sought unsuccessfully to adopt Drazan’s amendment on Friday. Rep. Kevin Mannix, a Salem Republican who worked more closely with Democrats than most other Republicans, said neither Drazan’s proposal nor the Democratic proposal were perfect. The Democratic proposal is “grossly obese” and Drazan’s amendment is “too thin,” Mannix said.

“So what sort of choices do you make? Well, if you’ve got something that’s slim and thin, you can add some weight to it over time,” he said.

Republicans also failed to adopt another amendment Mannix offered that would have had smaller tax increases, which Mannix described as a compromise.

Rep. Mark Gamba, D-Milwaukie, and Phạm, two of the most progressive members of the Legislature, had introduced their own amendments that would have included significantly higher taxes than any other proposal. Gamba said

“That is the amendment that puts us between the two pretty broadly spread ends of the spectrum here, at one end, attempting to get us back to parity with most of the rest of western United States, and at the other end, attempting to erode our system even further,” Gamba said. “I think the (co-chairs’ amendment) does find the sort of sweet middle.”

Where money flows

Revenue collected from vehicle use fees, state gas tax, titling and registration must go to the state highway fund for roads and bridges under the Oregon Constitution. That means the bulk of money in this bill is for vehicle infrastructure.

Specific projects that would be funded with the revenue by 2027 include the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project in Portland’s Albina neighborhood, upgrading the Abernethy Bridge and widening Interstate 205 in the Portland metro area, improving the Newberg-Dundee bypass in Yamhill County, and upgrading a Salem bridge off Center Street and State Highway 22 to make it strong enough to endure earthquakes.

When it comes to aging bridges, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler said Tuesday the funding will help pay for more bridge replacements per year. Most bridges built in Oregon can only be replaced every 900 years given the agency’s current budget — about three a year.

Under House Bill 2025 funding, “by the time you get to 2029-31, it’s roughly a 550- to 600-year replacement cycle. We’re able to pick up two to three more bridges a year, which is significant,” he said.

The bill would provide counties an average of 40% more money for transit projects, according to Mallorie Roberts, a lobbyist for the Association of Oregon Counties and the Oregon Association of County Engineers and Surveyors. She said it would allow counties to invest in long-overdue capital projects on roads and transportation infrastructure rather than just operations and maintenance.

Taxes on car and bike sales and payroll taxes are allowed to go to pedestrian pathways, bike trails and rail transit. The privilege taxes on new car sales would provide an extra $1 million per year in funding for bike and pedestrian pathways.

Additional revenue from the higher payroll tax would provide up to $400 million per year in new funding for rail operations and projects.

The package includes the directive to undertake a number of studies, including a study of the costs and benefits of providing all Oregonians 22-years or younger with free access to public transit, and the costs and benefits of expanding the Westside Express Service, a commuter rail line serving parts of Portland, Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and Wilsonville, to include Salem and Eugene.

Long, winding road

Seven years ago, lawmakers poured more than $5 billion into the Oregon Department of Transportation to improve roads, bridges and public transit. Some of those projects have been criticized for being ineffective, and investigations by the Malheur Enterprise and the Capital Chronicle found two rail centers meant for cargo shipments that cost taxpayers $70 million are still nonoperational.

Between 2019 and 2025, transportation officials agreed to $296 million in voluntary budget cuts, Strickler told lawmakers Tuesday. Strickler said they have been paying for those cuts in employee morale.

“I would not be telling the full truth if I didn’t say that the funding issue looming over us was significant on the morale of the agency,” he said.

The agency and its director would also undergo more regular scrutiny from the Legislature and the governor under House Bill 2025, which would restore her power to hire and fire the head of the transportation department — a decision that has since 2017 been up to the Oregon Transportation Commission.

Under House Bill 2025, fees and taxes would rise to pay for $14.6 billion in transportation costs over the next 10 years: