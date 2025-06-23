Estacada mourns passing of City Attorney Peter Watts Published 9:50 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The city of Estacada is mourning the unexpected death of a professional and kind man who served as city attorney for several years.

Peter Watts died on Thursday, June 12.

“On behalf of the City Council and staff, I extend our condolences to Peter’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” wrote Mayor Sean Drinkwine. “He will be greatly missed.”

As city attorney, Watts aided elected leaders and staff by providing opinions on legal issues. He guided the city through parliamentary processes and assisted with interpreting the often murky rules swirling around public meetings.

Watts was professional and compassionate on the job, working toward the best interest of the city and residents. He also served as attorney for King City in Washington County.