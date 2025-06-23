Gresham honors David Widmark for decades of service Published 5:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

A longtime elected leader who was renowned for the number of organizations he leant a hand was honored during a Gresham City Council meeting.

Tuesday, June 17, former councilor David Widmark got some well-deserved kudos, and a ceremonial street sign, during a special recognition for his three decades of service.

“His legacy is not just in the policies he helped shape on the committees he chaired, but in the thousands of hours he selflessly poured into this community with a smile on his face and his trademark optimism that we all know and recognize,” said Mayor Travis Stovall.

In addition to serving 15 years on the Council (serving under five mayors), Widmark chaired the Planning Commission, served on the Finance Committee, and provided leadership on affordable housing, serving as chair of Home Forward, the housing authority for Multnomah County.

He volunteers with Birch Community Service, is a mainstay at community outings and gatherings, and picks up trash around his neighborhood.

“From the first time I met you I could sense the heart you have for our community,” said Councilor Janine Gladfelter. “I learned so much from you.”

“It is not just the actions you did, but the impact you made on individuals,” added Councilor Cathy Keathley.

Council President Jerry Hinton served with Widmark for about eight years.

“You have a true servant’s heart — there is no better compliment I could give anybody than that,” Hinton said.

Advocate for Community

Widmark worked 36 years with the U.S. Forest Service, then as a general manager and public relations director for Cramer Fish Sciences.

As a councilor, he was a strong advocate for ensuring new development follows the city’s design standards and guidelines. He formed Gresham’s first neighborhood association in 1989, serving as its president. One of his biggest accomplishments was fighting the over-development of Gresham Butte. That prevented hundreds of homes and new roadways being built atop the natural space.

While with the council, Widmark assisted with the Urban Forestry Subcommittee, Historic Resources Subcommittee, and Council Employee Subcommittee.

“His policy perspectives and public service have always been guided by his heart,” said former mayor Shane Bemis. “It’s common to see David emotionally moved during community recognition events and testimony from residents before the City Council.”

Widmark stepped away from council at the end of 2020, deciding not to seek reelection. It allowed him to spend more time with family. And continue volunteering for various causes.

On Tuesday Widmark sat front and center while showered with praise, with loved ones proudly watching.

He received a street sign reading “NW Widmark Way,” a traditional gift created by the city Public Works department. They are given to prolific members of the community who invest a great deal of time and energy into Gresham.

“His name is synonymous with service, dedication and heart,” Mayor Stovall said. “Everyone who knows David knows him as one of the finest people Gresham has had the privilege of calling its own.”

“Our city is much better because of you,” he added.