Gresham 1931 Zion Church Building gets preservation facelift Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A historic building in Downtown Gresham is getting a facelift thanks to a grant.

The Historic Downtown Gresham Association secured a $243,025 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant for the iconic 1931 Zion Church/Spinella’s Restaurant, 436 N. Main Ave. The money will be used to rehabilitate and maintain the exterior of the structure.

The gothic revival-style building stands out with its tower and four pointed spires. The Gresham Historical Society cares for the building. It is also the home of Spinella’s Restaurant, which garners lots of praise and awards every year for its food and service.

The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant is a competitive program administered by Oregon Heritage, part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. It supports the rehabilitation, restoration, and adaptive reuse of buildings within downtown areas. The goal is spurring economic development, private investment and job creation.

The grant is funded through the Oregon State Lottery, with a 30% match. In total 35 grants were awarded for more than $10.5 million.