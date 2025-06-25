Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Michael “Mike” Fisher

October 8,1944 to June 12,2025

Michael “Mike” Fisher passed away on June 12th at the age of 80 due to complications from leukemia.

He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, and more. A lifelong Gresham resident, he graduated from Gresham High School and attended Oregon State University. He was an avid Beavers fan.

A natural entrepreneur, Mike founded Update Management, an Association Management Company. For 35 years, under Mike’s leadership as President, the company successfully managed up to twenty nonprofit, professional and trade associations. This work stood as the pinnacle of his career, marked by a steadfast commitment to customer service and the many friendships formed along the way.

Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing many beautiful golf courses over the years. He served in various volunteer roles with the Rose Festival Association, Holy Family Catholic Church and other organizations. Mike was known for his warm unflappable style, dedication, sense of humor, mentorship, friendship, honesty, and integrity. He was simply a wonderful man and will be missed dearly by his family.

A service will be held on June 28th at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Portland.