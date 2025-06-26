Sandy announces lineup for 2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema
Published 11:41 am Thursday, June 26, 2025
Sandy is bringing magical sights and fantastic sounds to a local park this summer as part of an annual concerts and movies in the park series.
The 2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema has an exciting lineup of talented musicians and Blockbuster hits. The concerts run from 6-8 p.m., and the movies start at dusk. The musical acts have food and drinks available for purchase.
The music/film series is held at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.
2025 Summer Sounds and Starlight Cinema lineup
Concerts
- Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts: Wednesday, July 16
- Jukebox Heroes: Wednesday, July 30
- The Revival Brothers Band: Wednesday, Aug. 13
Movies
- The Wild Robot: Friday, July 25
- The Goonies: Friday, August 8
- Wicked: Friday, August 22