DA’s Office says deputy ‘legally justified’ in fatal East County shooting Published 4:46 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

No charges will be filed in the case of a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shooting an armed suspect in East County earlier this month.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office completed its review of the incident involving Deputy Adam Suboh, who has been on critical incident leave. That is standard practice for any fatal shooting by law enforcement.

The DA’s Office announced Friday, June 27, it will not seek any criminal charges against Deputy Suboh, saying the use of deadly force against Ladarius Collins was legally justified.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic loss of life,” said District Attorney Nathan Vasquez. “Any loss of life in these circumstances is deeply felt by families, communities and all involved.”

The decision comes on the heels of a weeks-long investigation by the East County Major Crimes Team. The DA’s Office said all protocols for officer-involved critical incidents were followed.

The MCSO said it will also conduct an internal administrative review to ensure the deputy’s actions are “aligned with agency policies and training.” That will be overseen by the civilian-led Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Unit.

Fatal shooting

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13. Gresham Police officers, assisted by MCSO deputies, responded to a fight on Northeast 162nd Avenue near Northeast Glisan Street. Witnesses said one of the people involved in the incident was armed. When officers attempted to contact the armed man, later identified as Collins, he fled on foot. One victim had been “pistol-whipped” by Collins and was suffering from a head wound.

During the ensuing search Deputy Suboh located Collins in a nearby neighborhood, and fatally shot him. A Gresham police officer also used a “less-lethal” projectile. Officers provided emergency medical care to Collins until an ambulance arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say a handgun was found near where the shooting occurred. It apparently jammed and malfunctioned when Collins attempted to fire it.

Surveillance footage taken by a neighbor’s security system shows Deputy Suboh pulling up in a patrol vehicle as Collins walks past several homes. Collins appears to point a weapon toward the deputy. The footage can be seen on YouTube — though it comes with a disclaimer of including graphic visuals/sounds.

Suboh has worked in law enforcement for six years and joined the MCSO in December 2024. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.