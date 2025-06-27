Published 5:34 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Ron Holt

October 22, 1961 to May 11, 2025

A true definition of a family man. Ron Holt left his mark on the world through his dedication to his family, friends, and his career in HR within the local construction industry. It brought him joy helping make sure all were employed and able to provide for their families.

Ron was born on October 22, 1961 in Springfield, Or. To his parents Jack and Susan Holt. He was the first of three children along with siblings Bryon and Jody.

A true Oregonian at heart. Although he traveled in his early years, where he met his sweetheart Sheila Micochero, he made his way back to Oregon to raise his family and leave his mark. Ron and Sheila were married for 38 years, and had two children Jesse (wife Meghann) and Molli.

They became grandparents to four boys, Carter, Rhyus, Arden, and Kaden. Being a grandfather was a highlight of Ron’s life. In his younger years he went on a trip to Libya, Africa to teach locals how to grow wheat. Later in life he contributed ideas to help his church create a food ministry program that had a huge impact on the local community. He was an avid hunter, every October you’d find him up in the woods, with his tags, hunting deer, elk, and antelope. One of his favorite hobbies was being a gardener, he had a green thumb.

Through his faith he was able to leave this earth in his own way on May 11th 2025 after an almost year long battle with injuries from a motorcycle accident. Surrounded by friends and family in Portland, Or. A celebration of life will be held on July 26th at Glenn Otto park for all who want to celebrate his life. Please rsvp to sheilamicholt@gmail.com