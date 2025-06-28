Community Warehouse celebrates grand opening of Gresham Furniture Bank Published 12:24 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Community Warehouse celebrated the grand opening of the Gresham Furniture Bank Saturday, June 28. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Community Warehouse's Gresham Furniture Bank is open for client appointments and community donations. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

A nonprofit organization that helps folks transform houses into homes was in need of an expansion.

Community Warehouse was having record-breaking numbers visiting its two furniture banks in the Portland-metro region. Since the pandemic the number of client appointments was up 244%, and the wait list was stretching north of two months.

So the team started brainstorming where to expand. The answer was immediate.

“We knew coming to Gresham was the perfect fit” said Anna Kurnizki, executive director. “Everyone deserves the comfort and dignity of a well-furnished home.”

Thus the Gresham Furniture Bank, which celebrated an official grand opening Saturday, June 28, at 464 N.E. 219th Ave. The event had a pop-up estate sale; free tamales and shaved ice; tours of the facility; and a ribbon cutting. The party was sponsored by the city of Gresham.

The new space is a relocation of the organization’s Eastside donation site to a larger spot, allowing for client appointments and greater service capacity.

The move matches where clients were coming from — nearly 40% live in East County. In total Community Warehouse served more than 7,000 people last year.

“They were facing long distances to access our services,” Kurnizki said. “So now we are much more accessible.”

With the new location, the nonprofit organization now has three full-service furniture bank locations — the first in the country to earn that distinction.

Donations

Community Warehouse’s furniture bank operates by appointment. Learn more online at communitywarehouse.org.

Gresham will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Items have a quick turnaround. Community Warehouse said most are distributed within 48 hours. The most-needed items include:

Mattresses/box springs

Dressers

Sofas/loveseats

Pillows/blankets

Towels/linens

Small kitchen tables

Pots/pans

Dishes/silverware

Coffee makers

Microwaves

Toasters

Gresham has already lived up to its reputation of being a giving community. Since the soft opening on June 1, the Gresham Furniture Bank has already had 300 donors. That has furnished 45 homes.

“Together we have the resources for everyone to prosper,” Kurnizki said.